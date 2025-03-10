Marbella confirmed as host venue for Spain’s Davis Cup tie against Denmark

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on court at Puente Romano during the 2022 Davis Cup qualifiers.

Marbella has been announced as the host venue for Spain's Davis Cup round-of-16 tie against Denmark, scheduled for 12 to 14 September, after the decision was unanimously approved by the Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET).

The matches will be played on clay at the Puente Romano Tennis Club, a venue with a strong Davis Cup history, pending final confirmation from the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Local authorities have welcomed the news, highlighting Marbella's status as a premier destination for international sporting events. Mayor Ángeles Muñoz said: "This confirms once again that our town is a benchmark in sport and a host of major international competitions."

Meanwhile, Andalusian minister for Culture and Sport, Patricia del Pozo, echoed this sentiment, adding that "the return of the Davis Cup to its home in Spain reaffirms Andalucía’s commitment to promoting sport and hosting top-level events."

'The players are delighted'

RFET President Miguel Díaz emphasised the region’s strong support, saying: "The players and captain are delighted with the choice. Andalucía and Marbella always welcome us with open arms, with excellent weather and perfect courts."

Díaz also acknowledged Logroño’s bid, which fell short due to logistical challenges, including the need to construct a temporary court in its proposed venue.

Spain, who defeated Switzerland 3-1 in Biel in February, will seek to qualify for the Final 8 in Bologna. Denmark, meanwhile, staged an impressive comeback against Serbia, winning 3-2.

With the tie following the US Open, player availability remains uncertain, but the event is expected to draw significant attention, with ticket sales details to be announced soon.