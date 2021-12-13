Marathon makes Malaga comeback The event, not held since 2019, was won by Kenyan runner Mark Korir, who broke the city's record

For the first time since 2019, the Malaga marathon returned to the city, in an event won by Kenyan runner Mark Korir. The athlete improved the previous record, from 2019, by two-and-a-half minutes, setting an impressive time of two hours, seven minutes and 40 seconds.

As well as the marathon, a half-marathon took place at the same time. Around 9,000 runners took part in the race, a number close to the last one held in 2019 before the pandemic. 4,000 people attempted the marathon while around 5,000 ran the half.

Finishing behind Korir on the podium was Ertitrea's Nguse Amlosom, with 2:08:23, and fellow Kenyan Solomon Kirwa, who finished with 2:08:43. Both runners had kept good pace with the eventual winner, but they slowly fell off towards the end.

Female runner Mekonnin Legesse, from Ethiopia, also broke the record with her impressive run of 2:24:50 on her marathon debut, improving the time set in 2019 by over three minutes. Legesse impressed too by ending 8th in the overall standings. Maru Ejigu finished second behind her compatriot with 2:25:02, with Kenyan Beatrice Cheptoo completing the podium with a time of 2:25:20.

The best-placed runner from Malaga was Antonio Jesús Aguilar, from Campanillas, who finished 15th with 2:30:33. The second-best Spaniard was Jordi Muela, with 2:32:38, while Nerja's Dani Moreno set 2:32:38.