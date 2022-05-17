Malaga's provincial fishing boat rowing competition to start on Saturday The event, which will set sail from La Misericordia beach, will hand out 14 different prizes until 3 September, with 350 rowers and seven clubs taking part

A new edition of Malaga's Provincial Fishing Boat League will begin on Saturday from La Misericordia beach in the Costa del Sol's capital. The competition is celebrating its tenth anniversary and will bring together 350 rowers from seven different clubs.

Francisco Salado, the president of the Diputación de Malaga - the pronvincial authority - presented the competition on Tuesday alongside José Luis Ramos, the president of the Traditional Rowers' Association. It was revealed that there will be 14 prizes up for grabs through 3 September.

The competition is open to people of all ages, and will be divided into under-19s, over-20s, over-35s and women's. Participating clubs include Torre del Mar, UD La Cala, Club La Cala del Moral, La Araña, La Espaílla de El Palo, Pedregalejo, Torremolinos y La Carihuela.

Francisco Salado highlighted the inclusion of women into the sport, as well as the youngsters, becase it "guarantees the generational relief and the future of this competition."

Moreover, the provincial authority's president reminded of the importance of the boats used in the competion, which have hardly been modified in the last 2,700 years and were still in use by local fishermen until 1986. "Fishing boat racing has a enthralling history," Salado said, as well as mentionining that 19th-century fishermen in Malaga were already holding competitions.