Malaga's karate stars earn podium finishes ahead of European Games Both Damián Quintero and María Torres have eyes on the championship in Krakow which begins next week

Marina Rivas Malaga

It has been a long time coming but for the first time in over a year, Malaga's two best karatekas have shared a podium at the same event.

Damián Quintero and María Torres both claimed bronze this Sunday at the Fukuoka Premier League meeting in Japan, the cradle of karate.

In the case of Torremolinos-born Quintero, this was his 36th medal in the leading karate league in the world (12 golds, 13 silvers and 11 bronzes), while for the young woman from Malaga, it was her sixth medal (two silvers and four bronzes).

Although he was the leader of his group in the 'Round Robin', Quintero lost in the first elimination round against Japan's Kikuchi Ryonosuke and had to fight for bronze instead. There, he had better luck and beat the American Ariel Torres with a 43.40 for his Ohan Dai kata, compared to his rival's 42.90 Ohan.

"It wasn't the result we were looking for but I'm very happy to get another medal in the Premier League. We know that the world circuit is very tough - even more so here in Japan," said Quintero at the end of the championship. "Now, we're ready for next week, when we travel to the European Games, which is another of the objectives we have this season."

First podium since last February

María Torres, who is currently seventh in the world ranking in the 68kg+ kumite, had not been on a Premier League podium since silver in Fujairah in February 2022. That changed on Sunday when she beat Egypt's Sohila Abouismail 4-1 in Sunday's bronze medal match.

"If you do the maths, out of the last six world events, I've fought for a medal in all but two, so I'm happy with the consistency. It's true we were going for gold, but a medal is always good, so I'm very happy," said Torres, also with eyes on the European Games which will take place in Krakow from 21 June to 2 July.