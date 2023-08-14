Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Julia López is pursuing her academic and athletic career at Mississippi State University. SUR
Malaga&#039;s Julia López, the top Spanish golfer at the British Open
Golf

Malaga's Julia López, the top Spanish golfer at the British Open

The 20-year-old amateur was Spain's sole representative to make it past the cut at Walton Heath Golf Club

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 14 August 2023, 08:10

Despite not yet being a professional, Julia López, a 20-year-old golfer from Malaga, stunned many by finishing as the best Spaniard in one of the most prestigious and recognised women's golf tournaments worldwide.

During a surprise showing at the British Open this weekend, López was the only Spanish golfer to make the cut, surpassing other established players like Carlota Ciganda and Ana Peláez in a remarkable round, in which she shot 72 strokes (+1), including three birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

Despite not climbing further up the leaderboard and eventually finishing 72nd, López nonetheless emerged as the top amateur player in the tournament held at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey.

This achievement represents a significant step forward in López's fledgling golfing career, having gone from being an international player in Spain's youth categories to pursuing her academic and athletic career at Mississippi State University in the USA.

So far, her progress has been swift, with a highlight coming in late June when she secured victory in the Women's Amateur European Championship in Sweden, which in fact earned her spot at this, her first professional major.

