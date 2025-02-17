Malaga's Bea González pulls out just before her first Premier Padel final of the year

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

González, centre, during the Saudi tournament. Premier Padel
Malaga&#039;s Bea González pulls out just before her first Premier Padel final of the year
Padel

The local padel star withdrew from the Riyadh tournament to ensure a proper recovery from her recent injury problems

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 17 February 2025, 15:31

Despite reaching the Premier Padel final in Riyadh, Malaga padel star Bea González chose to withdraw from the showpiece clash, opting for caution given her recent injury concerns.

González and her partner Claudia Fernández secured a hard-fought semi-final victory against Gemma Triay and Delfi Brea (4-6, 6-3, 6-3) but later announced the decision to pull out.

Premier Padel confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday night, posting: "To safeguard her health and ensure a proper recovery, Bea González, in consultation with the Premier Padel medical team, has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Riyadh Season Premier Padel P1 tournament, together with Claudia Fernández."

González, who missed the Barcelona Finals due to a chest injury, explained on social media, “I am still in recovery, and while I feel great, we need to be cautious. The season is long, and we want to take care of everything as much as possible.”

Her withdrawal meant the world number ones, Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría, won the title by default. González and Fernández, currently ranked third in the world, had been building momentum after a gruelling semi-final battle, which included multiple rain delays.

