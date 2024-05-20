Malaga's Bea González clinches fourth consecutive Premier Padel title The rising star won the final in Asunción, alongside partner Delfi Brea, after a gruelling contest lasting over two hours

Marina Rivas Monday, 20 May 2024, 20:25

Bea González's dominance of the Premier Padel tour continues. Alongside partner Delfi Brea, Malaga's rising star secured her fourth consecutive title by defeating Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernández 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Premier Padel Asunción.

The pair, who currently hold the second spot in the world rankings, have established themselves as the top female pair of the year. Their victory in Paraguay marks their fourth title out of six tournaments this year, underlining their remarkable consistency and teamwork.

The final was a gruelling contest lasting over two hours. The first set alone stretched to an hour, featuring extended rallies and multiple break points, with González and Brea eventually edging out their opponents.

The second set was equally intense, filled with long points. González and Brea initially pulled ahead 4-2, only to face a strong comeback from Triay and Fernández, who took three consecutive games to lead 5-4. However, González's powerful shots proved decisive, helping her team clinch the set 7-5 and avoid a third set.

Reflecting on their win, González said: "The second set was full of breaks and counter-breaks, making it an emotional rollercoaster. The key was our consistency. It's very challenging given the high level of competition. I'm grateful and motivated to keep going."

This victory sees the pair equal their best winning streak from late 2023, when they won three World Padel Tour titles and one Premier Padel title.