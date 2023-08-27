Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich is firm favourite to win his first round match at US Open

Alejandro Davidovich will play Marcos Giron in the first round of the US Open

Malaga-born Alejandro Davidovich will start his US Open grand slam campaign on Monday (28 August) against American Marcos Giron.

The Spaniard, born in Rincón de la Victoria, will be the firm favourite to win the first round encounter against the world number 63 in New York on 28 August.

Davidovich is seeded 21st, and if he plays to his seed, will meet the 14th player favourite to win the tournament, Tommy Paul from USA, in the third round. The Malagueño is looking to better his efforts last year in New York when he reached the fourth round, his best result at the US Open.

Davidovich's lead-up to the last grand slam of the year has been bitter sweet, marked by a semi final run at the Canadian Open, where he rose to a career-best ranking of 23, but then forced to retire during his round-of-16 clash with Novak Djokovic at the Cincinnati Open due to a back injury on 17 August.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz is the favourite to win the US Open on paper, but the 20-year-old from Murcia will face a stern test against second-ranked Serbian Novak Djokovic, if they are to meet in the final.

The pair played in the final of the Cincinnati Open on 20 August, where Djokovic prevailed in a titanic battle; 5-7 7-6 7-6. Play on day one of the US Open starts at 3pm on Monday 28 August, Spanish time.