Malaga's 2022 Half Marathon to take place on 13 November The registration period to participate in this 31st edition has not yet been opened

A date has been set for the 31st edition of the Malaga City Half Marathon. It will take place on Sunday, 13 November, a week later than the day chosen for 2021, which was on 7 November and saw the first big sporting event held since the pandemic began.

Last year's edition was won by athlete Cristóbal Valenzuela, from the Cueva de Nerja athletics club. He registered a time of one hour, six minutes and forty-five seconds, while his club colleague Lola Chiclana won the women's race with a time of one hour, sixteen minutes and fifty-seven seconds.

Malaga Sport, the race organisers, has yet to open the registration period for those interested in running the event, but will do so shortly.