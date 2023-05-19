What series of events must happen for Malaga to stay in Segunda? The side's chances of staying up remain very slim, but it's now exactly clear what needs to happen to avoid the drop

D. Finch MALAGA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Although it now seems highly unlikely, especially following the 2-0 defeat away to Ponferradina, it's still mathematically possible for Malaga to avoid relegation to Primera RFEF.

After last weekend's results sealed safety for Leganés, Real Zaragoza, Racing Santander, Villarreal B and Huesca, only Sporting Gijón (49 points) are still within reach of the Blue and Whites.

Although Huesca have the same amount of points as Sporting, they have a superior head-to-head record against Malaga, having won their home game 1-0 in September, and drawing 0-0 at La Rosaleda on 1 May (when Rubén Castro missed the vital penalty).

By contrast, Sporting and Malaga's head-to-head record is equal (two draws, 1-1 at La Rosaleda and 0-0 at El Molinón).

First of all, to stay up, Malaga must, of course, win their two remaining games (away to Deportivo Alavés this Saturday at 6.30pm and at home to Ibiza on Saturday 27 May at 9pm).

Then, they must hope that Sporting lose both of their remaining games (away at promotion-chasing Eibar and at home to already-relegated Ponferradina).

However, in the event of two Malaga wins and two Sporting defeats, Malaga must also better Sporting's goal difference. Currently Sporting are on -2 and Malaga on -6.