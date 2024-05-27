Veteran striker instrumental in Malaga CF's crucial win against Real Madrid Castilla

Borja Gutiérrez Malaga Monday, 27 May 2024, 12:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

David Ferreiro was the star of Malaga CF's 2-1 away victory against Real Madrid Castilla at the weekend, ensuring the team finished in third place ahead of the play-offs.

The striker scored both of the Blue and Whites' goals, which were decisive in the win, but was also the most outstanding player on the field, making an impact every time he got the ball. Since he joined as a winter reinforcement, he has managed to provide clarity in the squad's attack which the La Rosaleda team often lacks.

The win ensures Malaga CF play the first leg of their play-off match against Celta B at home after they lost at home to Barça Atlétic and finished fourth in Group 1.

At 36 years of age, Ferreiro is far from retirement - he has already scored three goals and provided four assists in 16 games. "When I arrived I already knew what I could contribute here. I fit in very well with the young players in this team and I'm very happy with my performance," Ferreiro said.

Malaga CF take on Celta B in the play-offs for promotion on Saturday 8 June, with the match kick-off scheduled for 6.30pm.