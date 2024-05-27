Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ferreiro celebrates his second goal against Castilla. Agencia LOF
Veteran striker instrumental in Malaga CF&#039;s crucial win against Real Madrid Castilla
Football

Veteran striker instrumental in Malaga CF's crucial win against Real Madrid Castilla

The win sees the Blue and Whites finish in third place ahead of the highly-anticipated play-offs next weekend

Borja Gutiérrez

Malaga

Monday, 27 May 2024, 12:17

David Ferreiro was the star of Malaga CF's 2-1 away victory against Real Madrid Castilla at the weekend, ensuring the team finished in third place ahead of the play-offs.

The striker scored both of the Blue and Whites' goals, which were decisive in the win, but was also the most outstanding player on the field, making an impact every time he got the ball. Since he joined as a winter reinforcement, he has managed to provide clarity in the squad's attack which the La Rosaleda team often lacks.

The win ensures Malaga CF play the first leg of their play-off match against Celta B at home after they lost at home to Barça Atlétic and finished fourth in Group 1.

At 36 years of age, Ferreiro is far from retirement - he has already scored three goals and provided four assists in 16 games. "When I arrived I already knew what I could contribute here. I fit in very well with the young players in this team and I'm very happy with my performance," Ferreiro said.

Malaga CF take on Celta B in the play-offs for promotion on Saturday 8 June, with the match kick-off scheduled for 6.30pm.

These are the matches of the qualifying rounds for promotion. SUR

