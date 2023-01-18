No more signings expected for Malaga CF this transfer window The football club believes it has depth in every position with the signings of Appiah, Junior Lago and Delmás

It's not the news that any Malaga fan wants to hear, but it appears that the club won't be making any further signings this January transfer window.

The arrivals of wingers Arvin Appiah and Lago Junior (from Almeria and Mallorca, respectively) have strengthened the attack this month, while the signing of Julián Delmás (from Cartagena) has covered the departure of Juanfran (to Oviedo) in the right-back position.

Winger Pablo Hervías has also left the club this month, joining Bolivian side Club Bolívar.

With these transfers, it would appear that sporting director Manolo Gaspar is satisfied that the squad now has sufficient depth and balance to achieve this year's objective of avoiding relegation to the third tier.

There are still two squad places available but, barring any departures, sources suggest that it is unlikely that Malaga will move again in the market before it closes on 31 January.