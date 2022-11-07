Malaga CF save a point with a late goal The Blue and Whites' equaliser five minutes from the end meant they avoided defeat against Sporting Gijón, but are still bottom of the league

Malaga CF picked up a point following their 1-1 draw against Sporting Gijón at La Rosaleda on Sunday evening. The Blue and Whites struggled once again, but they managed to score late in the second half to avoid their tenth defeat of the season.

Head coach Pepe Mel continued his search for the optimal starting eleven that would allow the team to really click. However, with a 4-4-2 it's clear that the Madrid-born coach is prioritising defensive solidity over everything else.

Despite Malaga being the home side, they were never in control of the game. Sporting found it too easy to neutralise whatever tactical change Mel made and they also had the home fans worried when they were on the attack.

Slack at the back

The visitors only needed half an hour to open the scoring. Malaga were once again on the receiving end of a defensive mistake, with the Sporting right-back breezing down the wing to serve Cristo with a good cross, which was too easily put away.

The Blue and Whites didn't register their first shot on target until the 60th minute, as Mel made a host of changes to try and reenergise the team. But Sporting continued to close Malaga down in attack.

There was clear improvement for Malaga but nothing worked for them in open play. The hosts had to rely on Juande scoring the equaliser five minutes from the end when the defender was presented with an open goal from a corner kick.

It was a bittersweet point for Malaga, but the reality is that they remain bottom of the league table with only ten points, though they avoided yet another defeat.

The Blue and Whites won't play their next league game until 19 November, as this weekend the club will be playing in the Copa del Rey against Peña Deportiva Santa Eulalia on Sunday at 12pm.