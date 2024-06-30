Sergio Pellicer to stay on as Malaga CF head coach for another two years

Antonio Góngora Malaga Sunday, 30 June 2024, 07:14 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga CF have confirmed that Sergio Pellicer will remain as head coach for another two seasons. The deal was finalised this Friday, ensuring the Castellón-born coach stays on after leading the team to promotion back to the second tier following a challenging campaign.

The 50-year-old, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the month, has been with the club in various roles over the years. After failing to save the side from relegation last season after coming in for his second spell as head coach in January 2023, he has now made amends by securing promotion at the first attempt.

Under his guidance, a largely new squad, half of which consisted of promoted youth-team players, achieved the season's primary objective, despite several ups and downs.

New chapter, similar squad

This new contract marks the beginning of a new chapter for Pellicer and Malaga, as they embark on the task of remaining in Segunda División with a young squad that is still developing. This will be a significant challenge for Pellicer, who has yet to enjoy a straightforward season at the club.

The club's administrator, José María Muñoz, highlighted the importance of maintaining a core group of players while bringing in necessary reinforcements. "There will be signings, but we aim to keep the core of the squad intact," Muñoz said following the promotion match in Tarragona.

As the side prepare for life in the second-tier, they'll benefit from increased revenues, particularly from television rights. However, Muñoz emphasised the importance of prudent financial management, stating that there will be no unnecessary hiring spree despite the club's improved financial position. "We cannot afford to replace fifteen players every year. We need to blend young talent with experienced players," he said.

Sporting director Loren Juarros will work closely with Pellicer to identify and secure new signings, a process that will continue even after the season begins in mid-August.

Two departures confirmed

That said, Malaga have already announced the departures of two players who joined in January. David Ferreiro, who played a crucial role with three goals and five assists in 20 matches, has bid farewell to the fans in an emotional letter, expressing his gratitude for the support and the honour of wearing the Malaga shirt.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Javier Avilés, who had a more limited impact, will also not be retained ahead of next season.

One player whose future remains uncertain is forward Roberto, who has become a fan favourite after finishing last season as the side's top goalscorer.

Muñoz explained that the club hopes to extend his contract. "The idea is for the majority of the team to stay. Roberto has one year left on his contract, and we aim to extend it," he said.