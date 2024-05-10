La Rosaleda to host Malaga CF Legends match as climax to 120th anniversary celebrations

The official presentation of the Malaga Legends match on Thursday.

Borja Gutiérrez Malaga Friday, 10 May 2024, 12:30

Malaga CF will bring an end to its series of events celebrating 120 years of football in the city with a Legends match scheduled for Friday 24 May at La Rosaleda stadium.

The match, which will kick off at 8pm, will pit a team of former players from the club's golden eras against a selection of veterans from the AFE (Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles).

For charitable causes

The official presentation of the event took place on Thursday afternoon, where the details of the fixture were revealed, including the confirmed players and ticket prices.

Tickets are priced from five to 10 euros, with season ticket holders getting priority until 16 May when they go on general sale.

All proceeds from the match will go to charitable associations in Malaga, including ASAMMA, AFENES, Down Málaga, Hogar Abierto, Asociación Arrabal-AID, Asociación DEBRA-PIEL DE MARIPOSA, Biberódromo Málaga, Fundación Asilo de Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles and Hermanitas de los Pobres Málaga.

25 years since the 'golden era'

Leading the Malaga Legends team is Juan Carlos Añón, a former player and coach of the club, known for playing a pivotal role during the side's 'golden era' when they won promotion to the top flight in 1999, marking its 25th anniversary this year.

In commemoration of this milestone, along with the 120th anniversary, many members of that historic squad will participate in the commemorative match, alongside players from the more recent Champions League era, including Willy Caballero, Weligton, Ignacio Camacho, Julio Baptista, Duda and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

"We tried really hard to get [Jérémy] Toulalan on board, because the people relate to him a lot, but unfortunately, he can't attend. We also reached out to Joaquín, Dely Valdés, Agostinho, but they had prior commitments," said Añón regarding his 32-man squad.

On the AFE side, ex-Real Madrid coach José Antonio Camacho will be in the dugout.

He said: "Malaga have taken away a few players who usually join us, but nevertheless, we will bring quality players like [Carlos] Marchena, Diego Tristán, Carlos Aranda, Diego Capel or [Carlos] Kameni. I won't reveal more because they're not confirmed yet, but it's along those lines."

Kike Pérez, the general director of Málaga, expressed his gratitude, stating, "For me, this is the highlight of the 120th anniversary. We have assembled a line-up that I am sure will delight the fans, and I hope everyone will come to La Rosaleda to spend a very special evening."