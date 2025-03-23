Relegation fears calmed as Malaga CF pick up crucial win

First-half strikes from Julen Lobete and David Larrubia secured a vital victory over struggling Ferrol, widening the gap to the relegation zone to seven points

Malaga CF took a significant step towards securing their place in Segunda División on Saturday after securing a 2-0 victory against a lacklustre Ferrol, despite producing a performance that left much to be desired.

The win at La Rosaleda, coupled with Eldense’s earlier defeat, allowed Malaga to extend their lead over the relegation zone to seven points with just ten matches remaining.

The pressure was on the home side to deliver a result after a difficult run of form, including a disastrous performance against Albacete. Head coach Sergio Pellicer responded by making significant changes to his starting line-up, with more than half the team altered in search of a positive reaction.

Despite a sluggish start and continued struggles in possession, Malaga found the breakthrough in the eighth minute through Julen Lobete. A well-timed ball in behind from Víctor García found Kevin, who beat his marker to deliver a cut-back that Lobete calmly controlled and dispatched into the net.

The early goal settled Malaga’s nerves and provided a much-needed confidence boost. Their second goal came before half time, when Juanpe’s pinpoint pass sent Lobete through down the left flank. His chipped cross to the far post found David Larrubia, who nodded home to double the lead and virtually seal the result before the break.

Little resistance

Ferrol, who remain mired towards the bottom of the table, offered minimal resistance in the first half and only showed glimpses of attacking intent after the interval. Malaga’s control of the match was far from dominant, but their tactical discipline and defensive resilience kept Ferrol at bay.

Luismi played a pivotal role in breaking up Ferrol’s rare advances while also initiating Malaga’s build-up play, although clear chances remained scarce.

In the second half, Pellicer introduced Manu Molina and Carlos Puga in an attempt to stabilise the midfield and maintain control. Molina’s return, after missing more than three matches, was a welcome boost as Malaga looked to manage the game and see out the result.

Ferrol’s best opportunities came in the closing stages, with Herrero called into action on a few occasions to deny any hopes of a late comeback.

Work still to be done

Despite the vital three points, Malaga’s performance left plenty of room for improvement. The victory eased immediate relegation fears, but the team’s inability to create consistent attacking threats and maintain fluidity in possession remains a concern.

The side's next challenge will be to maintain their momentum and continue distancing themselves from the relegation zone, with fans hoping for a more convincing display in their next match as they travel to take on Real Oviedo next Sunday.