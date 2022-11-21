Malaga CF earn a valuable point against the odds The Blue and Whites drew 1-1 away to Real Zaragoza despite playing with ten men for most of the game

Malaga CF picked up an important point after seeing out a 1-1 draw against Real Zaragoza away from home on Saturday. The team remains bottom of the league, but the game was a real test for the Blue and Whites, who played with ten men for close to 80 minutes.

The winds of change are blowing against Malaga, as their search for winning form continued over the weekend. The game against Zaragoza was the first of their big tests, and the team did well to come away with a point.

But despite the Andalusians' resilience, left-back Javi Jiménez showed his weaknesses once again and put in a reckless challenge that saw him receive a straight red card 15 minutes into the match.

Numerical disadvantage

The decision would condition how the rest of the evening played out, and it was pleasantly surprising to see the Blue and Whites do so well for so long while being a man down.

Goalkeeper Rubén Yáñez particularly stood out, making six or seven crucial saves to keep the opening goal from being scored. In fact, it would would be Malaga themselves to break the deadlock with ten minutes to go, thanks to youngster Haitam's shot from outside the box.

But the team would only be able to hold on to the lead for eight minutes, as Zaragoza's equaliser put a dampener on Malaga's overall performance.

The draw means that the Blue and Whites stay in 22nd place in the league table with a mere eleven points, but they are still within reach of safety, which is just six points away. Malaga will next play Ponferradina at La Rosaleda on Saturday 26 November at 4.15pm.