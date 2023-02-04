New coach, but same old problems for Malaga CF Sergio Pellicer's La Rosaleda return didn't go to plan as the fans turned on the team during their latest defeat

Febas proved to be very ineffective on the wing as Pellicer tried a 4-4-2. / Salvador salas

It wasn't the return to La Rosaleda that Sergio Pellicer was hoping for. Chants of "you're not fit to wear the shirt" and "mercenaries" rang out around the ground as Malaga lost 0-1 to Real Oviedo on Friday night.

0 Malaga 1 Real Oviedo Manu Vallejo (58')

Despite going for two up top in the absence of the suspended Alfred N'Diaye (Fran Sol and Rubén Castro), Malaga really struggled to create any chances at all.

This was a really worrying sign for the fans inside the ground as it seems the outcome is always the same, regardless of coach, system or personnel. And that leaves the Blue and White requiring a miracle to stay up this year.

Opposition keeper Quentin Braat went in at the break having had nothing to do all half, except save a tame effort from Rubén Castro in the 14th minute. Without possession, the hosts got everyone behind the ball and, with it, lacked any penetration through the middle and Aleix Febas and Junior Lago barely got the ball into the box from wide areas for their forwards to feed on.

The start of the second half saw a capitulation from Malaga, who conceded three clear chances and hand to be bailed out by keeper Rubén Yáñez. However, he could do nothing to stop Manu Vallejo giving Oviedo the lead in the 58th minute when full-back Lucas Ahijado presented him with an opportunity he couldn't miss.

And just when the home fans thought they'd received enough punishment, things went from bad to worse for Malaga two minutes later when Esteban Burgos received a straight red card for squaring up to the linesman.

After this, the hosts showed no sign of ever getting back into the game. In fact, it was a surprise that Oviedo didn't go on to score more.