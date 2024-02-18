Quickfire double gives Malaga CF resounding derby win

First-half strikes from Roberto and Galilea helped to see off promotion rivals Recreativo at La Rosaleda on Sunday afternoon

Daryl Finch Sunday, 18 February 2024, 20:18

Malaga CF turned it on just when it mattered. In front of their second-biggest home crowd of the season (25,180) and against a direct rival, Sergio Pellicer's side ran out convincing 2-0 winners in the Andalusian derby against Recreativo Huelva on Sunday afternoon.

Every aspect of the coach's game plan fell perfectly into place, leaving Recreativo struggling from the outset. Pellicer's tactical switches, including giving starts to all of the January signings (right-back Carlos Puga, and wingers David Ferreiro and Javier Avilés), gave his side much greater cohesion, allowing them to stifle their opponents who had been in good recent form and surged up the table to be in play-off contention.

Malaga suffocated Recreativo, and despite early missed opportunities, their relentless pressure paid off with two quickfire goals just before the midpoint of the first half.

Malaga CF 2 - 0 Recreativo de Huelva

It was top scorer Roberto who gave the Blue and Whites the lead in the 16th minute when he expertly brought down a difficult cross from Puga, before finishing off the chance while on the ground.

Just four minutes later, centre-back Einar Galilea tapped home his side's second after finding himself unmarked from just six yards out after a headed flick from a corner.

Game management

Despite a few nervy moments, including when the visitors had a goal ruled out for offside, the atmosphere inside La Rosaleda was electric as Malaga maintained their momentum and asserted their dominance.

Their game management in the second half was particularly good, not allowing Recre a chance to believe a comeback was ever possible.

With their direct rivals dropping points this weekend, these three points could be significant as Malaga push for promotion. Though comfortably in the play-off places (the gap to sixth is now 10 points), they still sit nine points off joint leaders Castellón and Ibiza.