Pepe Mel's future as Malaga CF coach hanging in the balance Confidence in the man brought in September is starting to fade and his fate could be sealed with defeat in Gijón on Sunday

With the club's fortunes showing little sign of improvement since the winter break, it is believed that Malaga CF are considering the future of head coach Pepe Mel.

Despite fans mostly directing their ire at sporting director Manolo Gaspar for the club's downturn in fortunes, it seems that Mel could be the first one out the door with the side sitting in the relegation zone, four points from safety.

The former Real Betis, West Bromwich Albion and Las Palmas coach only came into the club in September, replacing Pablo Guede, but has only managed to win four out of his 20 games in charge so far.

It is believed that Malaga's next match, away to Sporting Gijón on Sunday evening, could seal his fate.