New general manager set to take the reins at Malaga CF

Kike Pérez will be Malaga CF's new general manager - a post which has been vacant ever since the club went into administration in February 2020.

His appointment was announced last Friday, prior to the side's latest defeat against Oviedo, but he isn't expected to take the the reins of the club until later this week as he finalises his exit from Cadiz.

The 48-year-old from Vitoria, who was chosen by administrator José María Muñoz after interviewing several candidates, will take charge of the overall management of the club. One of his first tasks will be to replace the recently departed Manolo Gaspar as sporting director.

Pérez, who has a degree in Law, has been operating in professional football for more than two decades, most notably at Alavés, Alcorcón and Cadiz.

His time at Alcorcón was his longest and most fruitful period. Operating as general manager for ten years from 2010, Pérez ensured the team remained in the second tier despite a very modest budget, working closely with coaches such as José Bordalás and Juan Ramón Muñiz.

During his most recent role with Cadiz, he oversaw enormous commercial growth, especially during the team's spell in La Liga.

His job now is to oversee the day-to-day management of Malaga and to be the public face of the club. Strategic decisions, however, will remain in the hands of the judicial administrator, José María Muñoz, and the judge in the case brought against the ownership of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani, María de los Ángeles Ruiz.

The post of general manager has been vacant at Malaga since Muñoz, on his first day as administrator, fired Richard Shaheen, who had been appointed by Al-Thani. The American had only been in the post for a few months.