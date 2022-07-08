Malaga CF reveal their new football strip for the upcoming season The new kit is the first in a five-year deal that the team has signed with Hummel, following the club's decade-long relationship with Nike

Malaga CF have revealed their home kit for the upcoming season on Thursday in an organised event in the Costa del Sol capital's city centre. The team's new top was modelled by three players, including recent signings Rubén Castro and Fran Sol, alongside captain Luis Muñoz.

The kit is the first in a five-year deal that the club has signed with Danish brand Hummel following the club's decade-long relationship with Nike. This season's design is bespoke, with broader stripes and a lighter shade of blue. Also, a map of the city has been stamped into the design and it can be appreciated from up close.

The home top will go on sale from today, Friday 8 July, in all Malaga stores (at La Rosaleda, Rincón de la Victoria and the city centre) and online. The away kit will be revealed next week, as Malaga and Hummel agreed to not take the focus away from the blue and white strip.