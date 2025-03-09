Late double ensures nightmare finish for Malaga CF

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 9 March 2025, 19:53 Compartir

A dramatic collapse in the dying moments of Sunday's Andalusian derby saw Malaga CF suffer a crushing 0-2 defeat at home to Cadiz. Sergio Pellicer's side had been well on their way to securing a goalless draw after more than 80 minutes of uninspiring football, but two quick-fire goals from the visitors sealed the game and left the home fans both very wet and in disbelief.

The game, played under heavy rain at La Rosaleda, had been a dull affair, with neither side showing much attacking intent. Malaga, despite having more possession, failed to create any significant chances.

However, a series of substitutions made by Cadiz in the second half turned the tide. It was a rare mistake from Málaga’s Carlos Puga that allowed the visitors to break the deadlock, with Óscar Melendo capitalising on the error to score.

Just two minutes later, a counter-attack led to José Matos doubling Cadiz's lead and effectively ending the contest.

Dull affair

Up until the 82nd minute, the game had been teetering on the edge of a scoreless draw. Malaga had been unable to break through, despite a handful of decent chances, most notably Antoñito’s powerful shot that was saved by the Cadiz goalkeeper early in the first half.

Marilú Báez

With the match being played in challenging conditions, both teams struggled to create any fluid play. While the early signs suggested a cautious approach, the game lacked the energy that fans had hoped for, especially after Malaga revealed a nostalgic retro kit for the match.

Despite a slow start, Malaga began to show signs of life in the second half, with Pellicer introducing three fresh faces in an attempt to spark some creativity. One of those substitutes, Kevin, almost found the back of the net soon after coming on, but his shot flew wide of the goal.

However, the match took a disastrous turn for Malaga when Puga misjudged a pass, allowing Matos to release Melendo, who slotted the ball past Alfonso Herrero in goal.

Marilú Báez

The home side, stunned by the sudden shift, barely had time to recover when, moments later, Cadiz broke away again, and Matos finished the job, putting Malaga two goals down in just two minutes.

Malaga’s situation in the league now looks somewhat precarious, with the team edging closer to the relegation zone. Although they still have a five-point cushion over the bottom four, their recent form, plus a number of injuries depleting the squad, have started to raise alarm bells.