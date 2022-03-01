Malaga women secure their place in the third tier With the new league restructure, the Blue and Whites will now play in the Segunda RFEF, made up of two groups of 18 teams

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 14:18

Malaga CF's women's team will not gain a much-deserved promotion at the end of the season. However, their consistency and flawless season in the Primera Nacional will be rewarded.

With six games left in the season, the Andalusians have already booked their place mathematically in the newly created third division, which is the same tier they currently play in.

The Spanish Football Federation already had a division restructuring in mind before the season began. Therefore, the Liga Iberdrola will remain as the top flight in women's football with 18 teams; a new second tier called Primera RFEF will have another 18 sides; and the new third division, named Segunda RFEF, will have just two groups (North and South), with 18 teams in each.

That means that Malaga have kept their place in the Segunda RFEF, which is now set to be more competitive due to a smaller number of teams participating.

The Andalusians are currently undefeated in the division, with 18 wins and only a couple of draws to their name, which has allowed them to sit comfortably in first place with 56 points, 15 ahead of second-placed Badajoz.

Moreover, the team tops the goalscoring charts (57 goals) and they also have the best defence (13 conceded), as well as being the best-performing third tier team in the Copa de la Reina, for which La Rosaleda stadium was used on two occasions for their matches against Zaragoza and Rayo Vallecano.