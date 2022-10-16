Malaga CF break their streak without a win with a nervous victory at La Rosaleda The Blue and Whites scored three goals to take a comfortable lead and finally win at home, despite conceding twice in the final minutes against Lugo

Malaga CF achieved their second win of the season as they defeated Lugo 3-2 at La Rosaleda this Sunday evening, bringing an end to their run of not winning on home turf that lasted almost a year.

It was a crucial game for the Blue and Whites, as they suffered a fresh defeat during the week against Leganés, which left them bottom of the league table and leaving a lot to be desired.

Head coach Pepe Mel was brave and once again tried something new in the absence of key midfielder N'Diaye, giving way to a pairing of Luis Muñoz and Ramón; while also giving youngster Cristian Gutiérrez a chance on the wing.

Quick off the mark

And it wasn't long before the hosts opened the scoring through the young Cristian. Three minutes into the game, Malaga's high press caused Rubén Castro to recover the ball on the edge of the opposition box, passing it back to Cristian, whose shot went into the back of the net.

The Blue and Whites performed well, better than any other moment in the season, controlling the game and with attackers offering good movement on and off the ball.

The Andalusians would double their score ten minutes into the second half through Castro; and made it 3-0 with 15 minutes to go thanks to academy player Dani Lorenzo.

However, just when things seemed to be going well, Lugo threw a spanner into the works towards the end. The opposition scored twice in injury time to make it 3-2 and they were going on the offensive to grab an equaliser.

But luckily for Malaga, they managed to hold out and take three very valuable points that will hopefully help kick-start their season. The Blue and Whites next play Real Oviedo away from home on Monday 24 October at 9pm.