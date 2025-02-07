Malaga CF sporting director Loren Juarros: 'I understand the fans' disappointment that we didn't sign anyone'

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:38 Compartir

The January transfer window is now closed and Malaga CF didn't make a single signing in the window - a decision that has left fans disappointed.

The club's sporting director, Loren Juarros, addressed the situation in a press conference at La Rosaleda on Wednesday. He admitted to understanding the frustration but maintained that the club's focus remains on long-term stability and youth development.

"I understand why the fans are disappointed because we have not signed anyone," he said, acknowledging that the club, having allowed forward Sergio Castel to join Marbella on a free transfer, had initially sought to bring in a new striker.

In that regard, Juarros explained that Malaga explored several options, holding talks over up to ten potential signings. However, negotiations fell through for different reasons, including financial constraints and players choosing other destinations.

"We pursued two deals until the end, but one player decided to go elsewhere, and the other fell through at the last moment," he explained.

Financial limitations

The club's strict adherence to financial regulations also played a key role. "There is a salary cap, and we must operate within it," Juarros said. He suggested that Malaga's approach aligned with a broader trend in Spanish football, where clubs are increasingly prioritising financial sustainability.

However, despite the lack of reinforcements, Juarros remains confident in the squad and the club's philosophy of developing young talent. He highlighted the performances of Malaga's academy players, including Chupete, a promising young striker from the reserve team, who recently signed a contract extension. "We have a model, a way of working, and we want to protect it," he insisted.

Looking ahead, Juarros left the door open for potential free-agent signings but remained cautious. "If we did not find the right player in January, I do not have much hope in the free-agent market, but we will stay alert," he said.