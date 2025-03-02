Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Dani Sánchez and Antoñito, Malaga's two goalscorers. Agencia LOF
Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback
Football

Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback

The visitors clawed their way back in the second half, while Almeria missed a late penalty that could have sealed victory in the Andalusian derby

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Sunday, 2 March 2025, 15:52

Against all odds, including late VAR drama, Malaga CF claimed a valuable point in a dramatic Andalusian derby on enemy turf on Saturday night, staging a heroic comeback to secure a crucial 2-2 draw against Almeria.

The hosts, one of the strongest sides in the division, asserted their dominance from the get-go. And it didn't take long—12 minutes, in fact— for them to take the lead. Forward Léo Baptistão capitalised on space down the left flank, bypassing his marker before lifting the ball expertly over Alfonso Herrero from a closing angle.

Malaga struggled to respond effectively, with Julen Lobete failing to capitalise on a rare opportunity.

Matters worsened for the visitors when midfielder Ramón was forced off due to injury, joining Manu Molina on the casualty list. His replacement, academy graduate Izan Merino, became the side's third youth player on the pitch at the time.

Almeria continued to press and came close to doubling the lead, with Sergio Arribas drilling a low effort wide of the far post from inside the penalty area and Luis Suárez heading onto the roof of the net.

However, Malaga held on, backed by the unwavering support of over 500 travelling fans.

Uphill battle

Despite their defensive resilience, the visitors conceded early in the second half when Arribas, waiting expectantly at the far post, exploited a defensive lapse to slot home Almería's second goal from a cross from the left.

Facing an uphill battle, Malaga refused to surrender. Just a minute after conceding, Dani Sánchez reignited hope with another spectacular long-range strike—his second in two games—that found the net.

The visitors, now fuelled by momentum, continued to push forward, and their persistence paid off when Aarón Ochoa won a penalty, which substitute Antoñito confidently converted to bring the game level.

With the match finely poised, Malaga showed no signs of settling for a draw. Their newfound confidence saw them threaten Almeria’s goal on multiple occasions, with Antoñito and Roko Baturina leading the charge.

However, a late twist almost undid their efforts. In the 90th minute, VAR intervened to award Almeria a penalty for a foul in the box. Luis Suárez stepped up, but to Malaga’s relief, he sent his effort over via the top of the crossbar.

The final whistle confirmed a hard-earned point for Malaga, ensuring they left with their heads held high.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The soul of Malaga: four city centre bars that maintain tradition
  2. 2 Spanish fashion giant chooses Costa del Sol town for Spring collection
  3. 3 The new Tivoli will be on part of the current site and also cover the roof of a shopping centre
  4. 4 A strong position
  5. 5 Government to pardon 83bn euros of regional debt to help keep Catalan nationalists on side
  6. 6 Additional parking for popular Costa del Sol destination
  7. 7 Sons of Ancient Andalu%u0441ía
  8. 8 Over 600 parking spaces for Miraflores
  9. 9 The popular 30-30-30 weight loss routine that sparks debate
  10. 10 Jane Bowles: The writer spent her final years in Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback