Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 2 March 2025, 15:52

Against all odds, including late VAR drama, Malaga CF claimed a valuable point in a dramatic Andalusian derby on enemy turf on Saturday night, staging a heroic comeback to secure a crucial 2-2 draw against Almeria.

The hosts, one of the strongest sides in the division, asserted their dominance from the get-go. And it didn't take long—12 minutes, in fact— for them to take the lead. Forward Léo Baptistão capitalised on space down the left flank, bypassing his marker before lifting the ball expertly over Alfonso Herrero from a closing angle.

Malaga struggled to respond effectively, with Julen Lobete failing to capitalise on a rare opportunity.

Matters worsened for the visitors when midfielder Ramón was forced off due to injury, joining Manu Molina on the casualty list. His replacement, academy graduate Izan Merino, became the side's third youth player on the pitch at the time.

Almeria continued to press and came close to doubling the lead, with Sergio Arribas drilling a low effort wide of the far post from inside the penalty area and Luis Suárez heading onto the roof of the net.

However, Malaga held on, backed by the unwavering support of over 500 travelling fans.

Uphill battle

Despite their defensive resilience, the visitors conceded early in the second half when Arribas, waiting expectantly at the far post, exploited a defensive lapse to slot home Almería's second goal from a cross from the left.

Facing an uphill battle, Malaga refused to surrender. Just a minute after conceding, Dani Sánchez reignited hope with another spectacular long-range strike—his second in two games—that found the net.

The visitors, now fuelled by momentum, continued to push forward, and their persistence paid off when Aarón Ochoa won a penalty, which substitute Antoñito confidently converted to bring the game level.

With the match finely poised, Malaga showed no signs of settling for a draw. Their newfound confidence saw them threaten Almeria’s goal on multiple occasions, with Antoñito and Roko Baturina leading the charge.

However, a late twist almost undid their efforts. In the 90th minute, VAR intervened to award Almeria a penalty for a foul in the box. Luis Suárez stepped up, but to Malaga’s relief, he sent his effort over via the top of the crossbar.

The final whistle confirmed a hard-earned point for Malaga, ensuring they left with their heads held high.