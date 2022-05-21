Malaga CF safe from relegation despite losing to Burgos at La Rosaleda The Blue and Whites were beaten 1-0 by the visitors but secured their place in the division after Amorebieta and Real Sociedad B failed to win

Malaga CF lost 1-0 to Burgos at La Rosaleda in their final home game of the season this Saturday night, 21 May. However, despite a poor display, the Blue and Whites are mathematically guaranteed to play in the same division next after their closest opponents failed to win their games.

Head coach Pablo Guede, who had made a habit of shaking up the starting eleven every week, opted to only make one change, with the suspended Brandon being replaced by Pablo Chavarría at the front.

Malaga had a golden opportunity to open the scoring within the first ten minutes. Vadillo received a long ball down the middle and on the edge of the Burgos box, but his hastiness meant that his shot was blocked.

The Blue and Whites pulled off an almost identical move minutes later, this time Chavarría making his way around the keeper and scoring - but it was ruled out.

Burgos were tame in attack and didn’t take advantage of the many mistakes Malaga were making in their half. But the visitors dealt the first blow five minutes from the end of the first half.

With a set-piece on edge of Malaga’s box, Burgos drilled in a low cross that eventually found its way into the back of the net.

Second half misery

Malaga came tantalisingly close to equalising a few times throughout the half, with shots from Lorenzo, Ramón, Febas and Roberto proving too easy for the goalkeeper or going off-target.

And the Andalusians gave their all, but the team couldn’t quite take advantage of their chances, though in the end it didn’t matter. Both Amorebieta and Real Sociedad B failed to win their games, which meant that Malaga were mathematically safe from relegation.

A special mention has to be given to the fans, who had filled the stadium to the brim. They even unfurled a special banner to give an extra boost to the players on the pitch, but the 25,000 attendees expressed their disappointment at the end of the match, irked by Malaga’s poor performances all year.

The final game of the season will be played next weekend against Lugo away from home.