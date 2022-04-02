Malaga CF sack head coach Natxo González after just ten games The club announced the decision as the team continued on their downward spiral which has seen them pick up just six points in the last two months

Natxo González was sacked after only winning six points in the last two months. / MARIANO POZO

The writing was on the wall for Natxo González. The head coach was sacked from his position at the head of the Malaga team after a poor job, which saw the Spaniard lead the team to just six points in two months.

Better results were expected from the head coach, but he leaves the team after ten games in charge. Malaga's downward spiral has continuted, and the Blue and Whites find themselves at their lowest point of the season.

The sacking was annouced as the team arrived back from Gerona, where Malaga lost, yet again, 1-0 to Girona and still hovering above the relegation zone.

González's replacemente will be Argentine Pablo Guede. Guede played for Malaga in the late nineties, and the club hope that the managerial experience he's gained over the last few years will be enough to guide the team to safety, and he'll have eight league games to do so.