Malaga CF prevail in highly anticipated local football derby

Antonio Góngora Antequera Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Ever since Malaga CF's relegation from Segunda and Antequera's promotion to Primera RFEF, this fixture has been the most highly anticipated for fans of both sides: the first provincial derby of the season at El Maulí on Sunday night.

In the end, it was the side from the big city who came away with all three points, thanks to goals from Genaro and Kevin either side of half time.

Malaga didn't give Antequera any respite at all throughout the match and were proactive from the get-go, limiting their opponents to scraps on the counterattack.

Backed by a significant number of travelling away fans, Sergio Pellicer's men managed the game well, keeping the ball almost exclusively in opposition territory with Kevin, in particular, instrumental in creating Malaga's best chances of the half from the left-hand side.

Genaro was particularly keen to get a shot off on the day and tested stand-in keeper Eric with two shots from range.

Eventually, just before halftime, Genaro managed to give his side a well-deserved lead with a powerful volley from just outside the box after Antequera failed to clear their lines from a corner with a series of unconvincing headers.

SUR

After the break, Malaga maintained their stranglehold and forced the hosts deeper and deeper. Eventually, under pressure, Eric miskicked the ball straight to Kevin inside the area and he capitalised without hesitation.

With the score at 2-0, Antequera had to push harder, and they managed to wrestle back some possession while trying to attack via the flanks. This resulted in a handful of chances, including a shot by César Sousa saved by Alfonso.

However, despite several substitutions, Malaga remained largely untroubled in the later stages and even looked poised to strike on the counterattack at any moment.

As a result of the win, Malaga move level on points with Ibiza and sit just two points behind leaders Castellón. Antequera, meanwhile, drop to seventh, just outside the playoff spots, after their impressive seven-game unbeaten run finally came to an end.