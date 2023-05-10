Malaga CF preparing a clear-out of the squad with relegation now a foregone conclusion The football club expects to appoint a new sporting director in the coming weeks to oversee a complete rebuild ahead of next season in the third tier

Borja Gutiérrez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

After defeat to Ponferradina all-but confirmed their relegation to Primera RFEF, thoughts among the hierarchy at Malaga CF are now turned towards a complete rebuild of the playing squad.

According to SUR sources, the club's intention is to build practically an entirely new team. However, with the majority of the players out of contract in the summer, this shouldn't be too much of a problem.

In fact, just four players from the current squad would still be under contract next year: reserve keeper Manolo Reina, young midfielders Genaro and Ramón, and centre-back Juande. That said, the latter three, given their age, will doubtless be looking to find a new club anyway.

The contracts of Arvin Appiah, Jozabed, Fran Villalba, Alberto Escassi, Fran Sol, Pablo Chavarría and Rubén Castro are due to expire, while those of Rubén Yáñez, Unai Bustinza, Julián Delmás, Esteban Burgos, Jonás Ramalho, Luis Muñoz, Aleix Febas, Álex Gallar, Alfred N'Diaye and Lago Junior all have relegation release clauses.

New sporting director

The club hopes to appoint a new sporting director in the coming weeks to oversee this rebuild.

Malaga have been without a permanent sporting director since Manolo Gaspar left the post in February after a disastrous winter transfer window.

Until now, a new man hasn't been appointed because of the uncertainty over which division the club would be operating in next season. However, that now seems clear.

Whoever is appointed will need to have extensive knowledge of the third tier and will be charged with overseeing the entire direction of the team on the pitch, in conjunction with Sergio Pellicer who is expected to stay on as head coach come what may.