Malaga CF to open new club shop on iconic city street

Pedro Luis Alonso
Malaga
Friday, 11 April 2025, 18:52
Malaga CF will open a new official store on the city's iconic Calle Larios in May, selling kits, training wear and exclusive collections for fans of all ages.
The club has secured a long-term agreement with Sociedad Azucarera Larios for the site, a 73-square-metre shop, formerly a currency exchange outlet, and have already started fitting out the space ahead of its opening.
Having considered other locations, including the airport and Muelle Uno, the club opted for Calle Larios after a viability study with the University of Malaga.
Market studies suggest annual rental costs will exceed 200,000 euros, underlining Malaga's confidence in strong tourist-driven sales.
The shop will open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 9pm.
