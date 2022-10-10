Malaga CF make it three draws in a row as their winless form continues The Blue and Whites picked up a point in a goalless game against Andorra and struggled in the second half

Malaga picked up a point following a goalless draw against division newcomers Andorra at La Rosaleda on Sunday night. The Blue and Whites were much improved from last week, but showed signs of struggle throughout the second half.

The Andalusian side are still not able to achieve their first win under head coach Pepe Mel, who has overseen the last three matches, all of which ended in draws leaving the team bottom of the league.

A fortnight after arriving at the club, Mel seems to have a clearer vision of his team. The line-up remained much the same and was clearly offensive-minded. And that allowed for a big improvement for Malaga in the first half, who were also heavily backed by the home fans at La Rosaleda.

The hosts were frenetic from the start, pressing their opponents well, dominating them and enjoying a few chances, but a lack of accuracy meant that they couldn't open the scoring in the opening half.

Tough opponents

The visitors had also done their homework, with their man-marking of Febas being a determining factor for the game as they easily neutralised the midfielder.

Andorra also became more comfortable and threatened to score the first of the night, stopped only by Manolo Reina's one-on-one saves.

But this prompted Mel to quickly make three changes in the hope of refreshing the team. Instead, it only destabilised Malaga and arguably made them perform worse against an improving Andorra.

Things picked up again for the hosts when the visitors were shown a red card with ten minutes to go, but they struggled to even construct meaningful attacks, let alone having the conviction to finish them off.

The goalless draw did mean that Malaga picked up a valuable point and they avoided defeat for the third consecutive game, but they remain at the bottom of the league with six points.

The Blue and Whites' next match will be against Leganés on Wednesday 12 October at 4.15pm.