Malaga make more moves ahead of the new season The Blue and Whites continue preparations for the upcoming campaign with new signings and pre-season plans to bring players up to speed

Malaga's preparations for the upcoming league season are well and truly under way, with a ten-day pre-season training camp planned in Estepona as well as a 1.5-million-euro investment from Malaga city hall to help with further summer signings.

The club have already brought in four players in Manolo Reina, Juanfran Moreno, Fran Sol and Unai Bustinza, though the latter two have yet to be officially announced.

Moreover, the Blue and Whites have given 18-year-old Andrés Caro a three-year deal.

Extra investment

Malaga city hall announced this week that it will invest 1.5 million euros in the club so that it has more funds to sign players or offer higher salaries in a bid to make their promotion hopes easier to achieve.

This is a notable increase from the 350,000 euros that the city hall invested last year, and brings Malaga's total spondorship income to three million euros. If Malaga do get promoted next season, the city hall would slash that investment to 750,000 euros.

Pre-season plans

Head coach Pablo Guede has insisted on extensive pre-season preparations as a way to get players up to speed and into shape for the upcoming season. The Argentine had a good trial run in his first couple of months in charge and he will now take full control of the squad, with the first training sessions taking place at the start of last week.

Malaga's final stretch of the pre-season will come in the last ten days of July, where they will stay at the Atalaya Park hotel, in Estepona. There, the Blue and Whites will be put through double training sessions on two consecutive days and then play a friendly, before repeating the same process and then resting on the seventh day; they will continue that routine for the final three days.

Following that intense pre-season stay in Estepona, Guede and his team will still have a fortnight to perfect their plans, with their first second division league game set to take place on 14 August against Burgos at La Rosaleda.