Malaga CF have now sold 19,000 season tickets, breaking last season's record

A view of the stands inside La Rosaleda stadium during the match against Granada B.

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The response of Malaga CF fans this season has exceeded all expectations: this week the club announced that there were now 19,000 season ticket holders this season, surpassing last year's 17,500, despite now playing in the third tier.

This increase in support can be attributed to several factors. One is the team's recent winning streak, with 50 new season ticket holders joining in just one day last week.

Another is the club's decision to reduce ticket prices by over 20 per cent following their relegation, with extra 25 per cent discounts for renewing members and those who attended the last seven home games of the previous season.

Additionally, a newly introduced youth season ticket offers even lower prices for those under 25.

As a result, Malaga is now second in the Primera RFEF ranking for the most season ticket holders, well ahead of Castellón who have 13,183. The leader in this category is Deportivo La Coruña with 27,832.

In terms of attendance, both Deportivo and Malaga have had some of the best turnouts this season, with the top match being Deportivo-Teruel (22,161), followed closely by Deportivo-Cornellá (22,130).

The third and fourth best-attended matches were at La Rosaleda, with 19,282 for the Granada B game and 18,885 for the visit of Atlético B.