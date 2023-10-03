Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A view of the stands inside La Rosaleda stadium during the match against Granada B. Ñito Salas
Malaga CF have now sold 19,000 season tickets, breaking last season&#039;s record
Football

Malaga CF have now sold 19,000 season tickets, breaking last season's record

The Blue and Whites are the second-best supported team in the third tier, just behind Deportivo La Coruña

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 16:09

Compartir

The response of Malaga CF fans this season has exceeded all expectations: this week the club announced that there were now 19,000 season ticket holders this season, surpassing last year's 17,500, despite now playing in the third tier.

This increase in support can be attributed to several factors. One is the team's recent winning streak, with 50 new season ticket holders joining in just one day last week.

Another is the club's decision to reduce ticket prices by over 20 per cent following their relegation, with extra 25 per cent discounts for renewing members and those who attended the last seven home games of the previous season.

Additionally, a newly introduced youth season ticket offers even lower prices for those under 25.

As a result, Malaga is now second in the Primera RFEF ranking for the most season ticket holders, well ahead of Castellón who have 13,183. The leader in this category is Deportivo La Coruña with 27,832.

In terms of attendance, both Deportivo and Malaga have had some of the best turnouts this season, with the top match being Deportivo-Teruel (22,161), followed closely by Deportivo-Cornellá (22,130).

The third and fourth best-attended matches were at La Rosaleda, with 19,282 for the Granada B game and 18,885 for the visit of Atlético B.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's recovery bolstered with more Brussels' cash as plan to introduce tolls on every motorway ditched
  2. 2 Watch as spectacular boat and helicopter chase unfolds off a Costa del Sol beach
  3. 3 More competition leads to price war and ticket prices as low as nine euros on high-speed trains between Malaga and Madrid
  4. 4 Malaga needs more than double the number of new homes that come onto the market
  5. 5 Two die at a winery in Spain after becoming overcome with fumes given off by fermentation process
  6. 6 Abandoned five-star hotel site to become residential housing in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Fines of 200,000 euros for illegally selling puppies and 10,000 for tying up a dog outside a shop come into effect in Spain
  8. 8 Malaga's cheapest supermarkets revealed in major national study
  9. 9 Bremain in Spain campaign group continues to fight for Britons' rights
  10. 10 More than 400 owners face fines for not picking up their pet's poop or not diluting the animal's wee on pavements in Mijas

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad