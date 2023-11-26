Malaga football club to give membership cards to all newborns at city's maternity hospital

Borja Gutiérrez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga CF is launching a campaign to attract younger fans to the club by giving all newborns at the city's Maternity Hospital a membership card.

The initiative called Malaguistas De Cuna - Malaga CF supporters from the cradle - started on Monday 20 November and will continue for the rest of the year and throughout all of 2024.

"The club, with a traditional link to this hospital, which it visits every year, wants to be part of the welcome to those who, in the future, will be the lungs of our stadium," Malaga CF said in a statement. An average of 4,500 babies are born at the hospital (Materno), located just 800 metres from La Rosaleda stadium.

"We are going to offer this membership card, as well as a Malaga CF pacifier as a gift, with the aim of filling the stands with children," said Juan José Sánchez, deputy director of Materno. The pacifiers will be made by Beebé, part of the MEI group.

In addition, families of this campaign who visit the Beebé store (on C/ María Tubau, 16, Ciudad Jardín) will receive a 100 euro voucher for every purchase over 1,000 euros and a free set of newborn baby clothes.