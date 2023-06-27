Malaga CF finally discover their opponents for the 2023-24 campaign Since the end of the season there had been a debate over whether the two groups of Primera RFEF should have a north-south or east-west divide

This is how the two groups of the third tier will be divided.

After weeks of uncertainty, it's now clear who Malaga CF will be facing next season in Primera RFEF, the third tier of Spanish football.

The regional federations this Tuesday finally approved the identities of the teams making up the two groups which will form the division for the ﻿2023-24 season.

Since the end of the season, there had been a debate over whether the groups should have a north-south or east-west divide. Now we know that it will be the former.

This means that Malaga will be joined in their group (group 2) by neighbouring Antequera, plus seven other Andalusian teams (Recreativo de Huelva, Sanluqueño, San Fernando, Algeciras, Cordoba, Linares and Recreativo Granada), the representatives of the autonomous cities (Ceuta and Melilla), one team each from Extremadura and Murcia (Mérida and Real Murcia, respectively), those from the Valencian Community (Alcoyano, Intercity and Castellón), the two from the Balearic Islands (Ibiza and Atlético Baleares) and two from Madrid (the reserve teams of Atlético and Real Madrid).

This also means that they won't be facing fellow sleeping giant Deportivo La Coruña, nor the recently relegated Lugo and Ponferradina - at least until the play-off phases.

The 2023-24 Primera RFEF season is expected to get under way at the end of August.