Malaga CF lose eighth game of the season after another poor display The Blue and Whites now sit at the bottom of the table with just nine points from 13 games

Malaga CF picked up their eighth defeat of the season after a poor display meant they lost 1-0 to Eibar at La Rosaleda on Sunday evening, 30 October. The Blue and Whites now sit at the bottom of the table with just nine points from 13 games.

With Febas left on the bench, head coach Pepe Mel replaced arguably Malaga’s best player this season with Fran Villalba, but he offered next to nothing during his hour on the pitch.

The visitors also caught Malaga by surprise by opting to use a more defensive line-up, which was more offensive once they recovered the ball. That proved to be fruitful halfway through the first half, as Eibar took the lead due to a massive defensive error by Escassi.

The Malaga captain passed the ball back without looking at his teammate, Javi Jiménez, with the ball falling to the opposition, who put in a quick cross and finished the move off.

No reaction

But despite all of the Malaga player’s good intentions and willingness, there was no plan in attack and very little movement that would otherwise threaten the opposition.

The second half brought a whole host of changes, with up to four attacking players taking to the pitch to try and offer something new.

As the final minutes wore on, it was clear that the Blue and Whites weren’t going to save a point, let alone make a comeback. It’s a team without soul, heart or conviction that sits in last place after the first third of the season.

Malaga will look to try and get back on track again on Thursday at 7pm, as they face a midweek trip to Cartagena.