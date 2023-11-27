Malaga CF dish out a thrashing on their return to winning ways

Daryl Finch Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

After enduring a run of two draws and a defeat, Malaga got back to winning ways with a convincing 4-1 win against Murcia on Sunday evening.

Playing in front of a season-high 22,916 spectators at the Nueva Condomina, the game didn't get off to the best start for the visitors, who went behind just moments after the game had got under way.

An inadvertent handball by Nelson Monte gifted Iker Guarrotxena the opportunity from the spot to give Murcia the lead, and he buried the ball into the top corner, well out of the reach of Alfonso Herrero.

Undeterred by the setback, Malaga rallied and their efforts bore fruit just seven minutes later as Genaro levelled the scores, sweeping home a corner kick with a clean left-footed strike on the half-volley.

Three goals in 20 minutes

The half-time break came at the right time for Sergio Pellicer's side, who re-emerged with renewed vigour to dominate proceedings, demonstrating superior physicality and concentration. This translated into three goals in less than 20 minutes.

Stand-in centre-back Diego Murillo put the Blue and Whites ahead for the first time in the game just two minutes after the restart, converting a corner by Manu Molina with a powerful header.

Then, in the 63rd minute, Dani Lorenzo added the finishing touch to a brilliant run down the left by Kevin, albeit with the help of an error from Murcia's Andrés López who failed to clear.

The victory was sealed just three minutes later in similar fashion, when Dani Sánchez's low cross from the left wasn't dealt with by Alberto González, allowing Roberto to nip in and slot the ball past the keeper.

The victory not only marked an end to Malaga's poor run, but also acted as a statement win, away from home against a respected adversary.

Malaga remain third in the Primera RFEF table, but with second-placed Ibiza beating leaders Castellón 2-0, the gap to top spot has been reduced to six points ahead of the Blue and Whites' next game at home to Sanluqueño on Saturday (7pm).