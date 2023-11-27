Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Genaro celebrates levelling the scores for Malaga. Agencia LOF
Malaga CF dish out a thrashing on their return to winning ways
Football

Malaga CF dish out a thrashing on their return to winning ways

After three games without tasting victory, the Blue and Whites narrowed the gap to leaders Castellón with a 4-1 win in Murcia

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Monday, 27 November 2023, 07:24

Compartir

After enduring a run of two draws and a defeat, Malaga got back to winning ways with a convincing 4-1 win against Murcia on Sunday evening.

Playing in front of a season-high 22,916 spectators at the Nueva Condomina, the game didn't get off to the best start for the visitors, who went behind just moments after the game had got under way.

An inadvertent handball by Nelson Monte gifted Iker Guarrotxena the opportunity from the spot to give Murcia the lead, and he buried the ball into the top corner, well out of the reach of Alfonso Herrero.

Undeterred by the setback, Malaga rallied and their efforts bore fruit just seven minutes later as Genaro levelled the scores, sweeping home a corner kick with a clean left-footed strike on the half-volley.

Three goals in 20 minutes

The half-time break came at the right time for Sergio Pellicer's side, who re-emerged with renewed vigour to dominate proceedings, demonstrating superior physicality and concentration. This translated into three goals in less than 20 minutes.

Stand-in centre-back Diego Murillo put the Blue and Whites ahead for the first time in the game just two minutes after the restart, converting a corner by Manu Molina with a powerful header.

Then, in the 63rd minute, Dani Lorenzo added the finishing touch to a brilliant run down the left by Kevin, albeit with the help of an error from Murcia's Andrés López who failed to clear.

The victory was sealed just three minutes later in similar fashion, when Dani Sánchez's low cross from the left wasn't dealt with by Alberto González, allowing Roberto to nip in and slot the ball past the keeper.

The victory not only marked an end to Malaga's poor run, but also acted as a statement win, away from home against a respected adversary.

Malaga remain third in the Primera RFEF table, but with second-placed Ibiza beating leaders Castellón 2-0, the gap to top spot has been reduced to six points ahead of the Blue and Whites' next game at home to Sanluqueño on Saturday (7pm).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Hotels in Spain forecast record winter season, especially with foreign bookings, despite higher prices
  2. 2 Could ships bring water to the Costa del Sol if the drought crisis continues?
  3. 3 Have you received a traffic fine notification by SMS text message in Spain? How to check if you have been scammed
  4. 4 Malaga council wages war on processionary caterpillars which can be deadly for pets
  5. 5 The best honey in the whole of Andalucía is from the Serranía de Ronda
  6. 6 The food truck of the best chef in the world, Dabiz Muñoz, returns to Malaga for Christmas
  7. 7 Most wanted rapist and former Spanish kickboxing champion arrested
  8. 8 Record number of participants take part in the Holiday World Half Marathon
  9. 9 Malaga football club to give membership cards to all newborns at city's maternity hospital
  10. 10 Owners investigated after ears cropped and tails docked on 1,000 dogs in Andalucía

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad