Mockup of the modular stadium Zaragoza will use. La Nueva Romareda SL
Malaga CF&#039;s temporary stadium plans advance amid 2030 World Cup preparations
Football

Malaga CF's temporary stadium plans advance amid 2030 World Cup preparations

Studies are ongoing into converting the city's athletics stadium into a temporary 26,000-seater home while La Rosaleda undergoes redevelopment

Antonio Góngora

Malaga

Friday, 14 February 2025, 12:08

Work is progressing behind the scenes, according to SUR sources, to transform the Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium into a temporary home for Malaga CF while La Rosaleda undergoes redevelopment ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

Although the final design for La Rosaleda and surrounding areas is yet to be presented, discussions over the plans between the stadium's owners (the Andalusian government, the city hall and the provincial authority) are progressing steadily. A key part of this is finding a venue for Malaga's home games while work is ongoing.

Current timelines suggest the side will remain at their current home until at least the end of the 2025-26 season. Initial work around the northern part of the ground, which includes the Anexo training ground and the Guadalmedina school, could start earlier. This would mean moving day-to-day operations, including training, to the club's Academy in the Arraijanal area of the city.

For the period after May 2026, the city council has progressed studies on expanding the athletics stadium, near the city's airport, with modular stands that would provide around 26,000 seats. This arrangement is similar to that set to be employed by Real Zaragoza.

While Malaga's redevelopment plans remain under wraps, other Spanish World Cup venues are further ahead, with some already under construction. Authorities had planned a press conference to provide updates on La Rosaleda's redevelopment but have yet to announce a date.

