Malaga CF will have around seven million euros allocated to pay their squad next season

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 14:23

The first salary cap that La Liga will propose to Malaga will, as always, be lower than initially expected, but sources at the club say the number will be just above seven million euros, which is a small increase compared to last year's limit, though not by much.

This nett amount of money will be, in theory, what the club will have to offer its first-team members in wages, known as the registrable squad (which includes first-team playes, the head coach and several assistants). The number could have been higher, but the Andalusians had to include in the salary cap the 800,000-euro payment made to their ex-player Cenk Gönen, which Fifa forced them to make.

It is clear that this limited salary spending isn't going to allow Malaga to make that jump in quality that they would have hoped for with the cash injection from CVC Capital.

The limit will be similar to that of the start of last season, but on this occasion Manolo Gaspar, the club's sporting director, has the information at hand. This will allow him to plan the season more meticulously and will be able to map out different expenses, which could vary if another forms of income are sourced.

One extra source of money could come from the sale of Ricardo Horta, an ex-Malaga player whose imminent sale to Benfica will mean that the Blue and Whites will pocket 60% of the transfer fee.

Malaga have also opened the door for players to be sold, while the club are also taking into account more cash injections from potential sponsors.