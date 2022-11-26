Malaga CF beat Ponferradina with a stroke of luck The Blue and Whites' 58th-minute goal was enough for the team to get off the bottom of the table

Malaga CF continued their unbeaten run by narrowly defeating Ponferradina 1-0 at La Rosaleda on Saturday night in a game where the hosts had the stroke of luck that they've been needing.

Though it wasn't their best game of the season, nor did they play the best football possible, the Blue and Whites knew how to run down the clock until the very end, an effort that was much appreaciated by the home fans.

However, despite having an extra week to prepare for the game, Pepe Mel's side still look unimpressive in all aspects. Up until half-time, the players offered a poor image, proving that they very limited in attack and fragile in defence.

No home advantage

The game got off to a bad start for Malaga, as they seemingly went 1-0 down within the opening ten minutes. The VAR disallowed Ponferradina's goal due to handball, but it was poor communication in defence that allowed for the situation to arise in the first place.

The disallowed goal was a wake-up call for the Blue and Whites, who manage to take hold of the game. The team was awarded a penalty late into the half, but veteran striker Rubén Castro was unable to convert it and the teams were level at the break.

Holding on

Malaga came out fighting in the second half, with the introduction of Hervías making a real difference. The hosts pushed for the opening goal and their efforts were rewarded.

In a corner kick, the ball was floated towards the front post, where it came off a Ponferradina player's thigh and past the goalkeeper to put Malaga 1-0 up.

There was still over half an hour left to be played, but the Blue and Whites dominated their opponents for the next ten minutes, calming their nerves. As the final whistle approached, Ponferradina pushed up more, but could never quite finish their chances.

It was a much-needed win for Malaga, who are still near the bottom of the table but safety is a stone's throw away at three points. Their game match is against Levante away from home on Sunday 4 December at 9pm.