Malaga CF back to square one after a narrow defeat to Levante The Blue and Whites showed much improvement and took the fight to their opponents, but their struggles in attack cost them points

Rubén Castro scores for Malaga before the goal was ruled out by the VAR. / AGENCIA LOF

Malaga's unbeaten run of four games came to an end as they narrowly lost 1-0 to Levante on Sunday night. The Blue and Whites continue to show signs of improvement and competed with their opponents, but their lack of threat in attack cost them potential points.

The Andalusians proved that they are getting better as a collective unit, but their hard work and sacrifice aren't enough to reap the rewards of their efforts.

Pepe Mel had to tweak his starting eleven for this game thanks to fresh injuries as he settled for a three-man defence.

1 Levante 0 Malaga

Malaga's first-half performance was good and they didn't lose control at any point. The game plan was to shield themselves from their hosts but without sacrificing in attack.

The Blue and Whites gained confidence as the half wore on, slowly taking control and having a few clear-cut chances that didn't materialise into a goal. Rubén Castro did manage to put the ball into the back of the net on the brink of half-time, but the goal was disallowed.

Falling into the trap

For the second half, Malaga fell into Levante's trap. The hosts invited the Blue and Whites to play a more open game, constantly going back and forth.

The plan worked well for Levante, who opened the scoring with half an hour to go thanks to a well-executed counterattack.

Mel restructured the team and sought to find an equaliser with two strikers on the pitch, but their difficulties in attack were blatantly obvious and they failed to get a good chance to pull a goal back.

Malaga's defeat means that they remain on 18 points and second-bottom in the table, but still only four points away from safety. They will next play Granada at La Rosaleda on Thursday, 8 December, at 9pm.