Malaga CF amongst just five teams unbeaten this season so far in Spain's Segunda División

The fifth round of Spain’s Segunda División has all-but concluded and it makes for good reading for Malaga CF fans.

The newly promoted side sit in seventh place, just two points away from league leaders Levante, following their hard-fought 1-0 victory against Huesca on Saturday. The win marked Malaga as one of just five teams still unbeaten in the league, alongside Levante, Eibar, Racing Santander and Mirandés.

The victory came on an emotional day for the club, who dedicated the win to former club president Fernando Puche, who passed away just hours before the match. A moment of silence at La Rosaleda quickly turned into applause as fans paid tribute to Puche.

Ñito Salas

The players responded on the pitch, too, controlling the game in the first half and withstanding Huesca’s pressure in the second.

The decisive moment came just before half time when Huesca defender Jorge Pulido inadvertently scored an own goal while attempting to prevent Dioni Villalba from reaching a cross from Antoñito Cordero.

Missed chances

However, despite being the dominant side for much of the game, Malaga were unable to extend their lead, missing several opportunities to score.

Luckily, as the game progressed, Huesca, who started the day second in the standings, struggled to break down the hosts' defence and failed to capitalise on the few chances they managed to create. In fact, their best opportunity came from a miscommunication between goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero and defender Nelson Monte which allowed Huesca a glimpse of an equaliser which ultimately didn't materialise.

Ñito Salas

As the newly promoted side now looks to extend their impressive unbeaten run, head coach Sergio Pellicer urged his players in his post-match press conference to remain focused: "The start has exceeded expectations, but we need to stay grounded. Our first goal is to secure our place in this division before dreaming of bigger things."

With nine points from five games, Malaga must now aim to build on their early-season success. However, many challenges still lie ahead: next up is a tough Andalusian derby in Granada on Friday night (7.30pm kick-off).