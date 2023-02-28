Late goal condemns Malaga to Andalusian derby defeat

Sergio Pellicer's side seemed to have a point in the bag until Granada's Sergio Ruiz bagged the winner one minute into stoppage time

A stoppage-time goal from Granada's Sergio Ruiz proved to be the only difference between the two sides in the Andalusian derby at Los Cármenes on Monday night.

As would be expected, the promotion-chasing hosts, who hadn't lost at home all season, made the stronger start to the game, keeping Malaga camped in their own half for much of the opening half an hour.

Keeper Rubén Yáñez was forced into making a world-class save early on to ensure his side didn't get off to the worst possible start: just as Shon Weissman's header across the face of goal looked set to be converted by Myrto Uzuni, the Real Madrid academy graduate threw himself at the feet of the Albanian to make a spectacular block with his outstretched leg.

On the whole, Sergio Pellicer's team maintained a compact 4-4-2 which limited the hosts' opportunities during the opening 45 minutes.

Second half

In fact, this provided a strong base for Malaga to attack more at the start of the second half, when Lago Junior drew a good save out of Raúl Fernandez at his near post.

However, a triple change from Granada in the 53rd minute swung the momentum in the hosts' favour. Suddenly, Malaga were getting overrun in midfield and Paco López's team started to look most likely to get the opening goal.

Weissman was unfortunate to hit the outside of the post after Rubén Yáñez clashed with teammate Javi Jiménez as he attempted to claim a high cross and spilt the ball to the Israeli.

The keeper then made amends with a fantastic reflex save to block Uzuni's point-blank header moments later.

Then, just as it looked like we would have to settle for a stalemate, for practically the first time in the game Granada outnumbered Malaga's defence (by six to four) in search of the winner - and so it came. Uzuni's cut back from the byline to the left of the goal was swept home by substitute Sergio Ruiz a minute into additional time to break Malaga hearts. Again.

Defeat leaves Malaga eight points off 18th-placed Racing Santander. The two teams face off next at La Rosaleda on Sunday (kick-off 6.30pm) in what can most definitely be described as a six-pointer.