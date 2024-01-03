Late Dani Lorenzo goal rescues a point for Malaga CF

Sections
Highlight
Malaga
Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 07:11
Compartir
The unpredictable nature of football once again reared its head as a last-minute strike salvaged a point for Malaga in a thrilling match away to Intercity on Tuesday night.
In the 94th minute, well into six minutes of added time, Dani Lorenzo's strike inside the penalty area levelled the scores in Orihuela to defy the narrative of a game in which the hosts dominated.
Malaga struggled defensively throughout as they fielded seven academy graduates in the absence of the suspended Genaro and Dioni. They found themselves on the back foot against a determined Intercity side that dictated the pace, and Malaga keeper Alfonso Herrero was forced into making three excellent saves inside the opening quarter of an hour.
However, he was powerless to stop Emilio Nsue from converting his one-on-one in the 22nd minute.
The Alicante-based team then maintained their dominance, pressing high, and capitalising on set-pieces, while Malaga struggled to find their rhythm up front, relying on sporadic attempts from Roberto and long-range efforts from Jokin Gabilondo, Kevin and Dani Sánchez.
That said, Malaga managed to muster a brief resurgence after half time, making tactical changes that temporarily shifted momentum in their favour. The introduction of Víctor García and Aarón Ochoa injected some energy, leading to increased possession and chances.
Eventually, Roberto pounced on a rebound from David Larrubia's saved shot to score the equaliser in the 54th minute.
However, the visitors' joy was short-lived as an immediate defensive lapse allowed Oriol Soldevila to ghost into the box and restore Intercity's lead with a close-range tap-in just three minutes.
Despite some late attempts, including a close effort from Antoñito Cordero from a free-kick, Sergio Pellicer's side never looked likely to salvage anything from the game.
However, when the ball broke to Dani Lorenzo just inside the penalty area, his precision volley somehow managed to find its way through the crowd and into the bottom corner to seal a share of the points.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.