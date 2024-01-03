Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dani Lorenzo, left, celebrates making it 2-2. Agencia LOF
Late Dani Lorenzo goal rescues a point for Malaga CF
Football

Late Dani Lorenzo goal rescues a point for Malaga CF

A goal deep into stoppage time in Orihuela salvaged a scarcely deserved draw against a dominant Intercity team

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 07:11

The unpredictable nature of football once again reared its head as a last-minute strike salvaged a point for Malaga in a thrilling match away to Intercity on Tuesday night.

In the 94th minute, well into six minutes of added time, Dani Lorenzo's strike inside the penalty area levelled the scores in Orihuela to defy the narrative of a game in which the hosts dominated.

Malaga struggled defensively throughout as they fielded seven academy graduates in the absence of the suspended Genaro and Dioni. They found themselves on the back foot against a determined Intercity side that dictated the pace, and Malaga keeper Alfonso Herrero was forced into making three excellent saves inside the opening quarter of an hour.

However, he was powerless to stop Emilio Nsue from converting his one-on-one in the 22nd minute.

The Alicante-based team then maintained their dominance, pressing high, and capitalising on set-pieces, while Malaga struggled to find their rhythm up front, relying on sporadic attempts from Roberto and long-range efforts from Jokin Gabilondo, Kevin and Dani Sánchez.

Brief resurgence

That said, Malaga managed to muster a brief resurgence after half time, making tactical changes that temporarily shifted momentum in their favour. The introduction of Víctor García and Aarón Ochoa injected some energy, leading to increased possession and chances.

Eventually, Roberto pounced on a rebound from David Larrubia's saved shot to score the equaliser in the 54th minute.

However, the visitors' joy was short-lived as an immediate defensive lapse allowed Oriol Soldevila to ghost into the box and restore Intercity's lead with a close-range tap-in just three minutes.

Despite some late attempts, including a close effort from Antoñito Cordero from a free-kick, Sergio Pellicer's side never looked likely to salvage anything from the game.

However, when the ball broke to Dani Lorenzo just inside the penalty area, his precision volley somehow managed to find its way through the crowd and into the bottom corner to seal a share of the points.

