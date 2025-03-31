Last-gasp own goal condemns Malaga CF to heartbreaking defeat

Daryl Finch Malaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 11:54 Compartir

Malaga CF were left devastated in Oviedo on Sunday evening as a last-minute own goal by Manu Molina denied them a valuable away point.

The visitors, donning their golden yellow away kit, had battled back to level the match but suffered a painful defeat when Molina inadvertently directed the ball into his own net deep into stoppage time. Oviedo, pushing for promotion, took full advantage to snatch a 2-1 victory.

The match began in a cagey fashion, with few clear-cut chances in the opening half. Both teams appeared content to feel each other out, leading to a first period of limited attacking intent.

The hosts, needing a win to keep pace in the promotion race, gradually gained control of the match and the tempo increased significantly after the break as both sides sought a breakthrough.

Malaga defended resolutely and attempted to exploit spaces on the counterattack but the first major opportunity of the game came when Ilyas Chaira struck the post for Oviedo, signalling their growing dominance.

Malaga head coach Sergio Pellicer had opted for a relatively unchanged line-up but introduced youth prospect Chupete in attack. The youngster came close to breaking the deadlock, but his effort lacked power and failed to trouble Oviedo’s goalkeeper Aarón. The visitors enjoyed spells of possession but struggled to create meaningful chances.

First goal

The breakthrough came for the hosts midway through the second half when a loose ball fell to Santiago Colombatto, who fired home from inside the box. The goal sparked a reaction from Malaga, and substitute Dioni responded in style.

Coming off the bench, he produced a stunning first-time strike from a cutback from the left to level the match in the 85th minute, giving Malaga hope of a hard-earned point.

Pellicer had set his team up to frustrate Oviedo, and for much of the game, the plan had worked. But football can be cruel, and Malaga’s resilience was undone in the most unfortunate manner.

As the match entered stoppage time, it seemed Malaga would escape with a deserved draw. However, disaster struck when Manu Molina’s attempted clearance at the back post ended up nestling in his own net, handing Oviedo an unexpected victory.

The defeat leaves Malaga six points above the relegation zone with nine crucial matches remaining in their battle for survival in Segunda.