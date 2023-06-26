Jokin Gabilondo, Malaga CF's fourth signing of the summer The 24-year-old full-back joins after enjoying a good season with Real Sociedad B

Antonio Góngora Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga CF have announced their fourth signing of the summer window: full-back Jokin Gabilondo.

The 24-year-old right-sider has passed his medical and was officially presented by the club on Monday morning (26 June).

The Basque, who has just finished an excellent campaign in Primera RFEF with Real Sociedad B, joins after his contract with the club, whose academy he came through, came to an end.

Gabilondo is the fourth player to come through the doors of La Rosaleda since the side were relegated to the third tier and Loren Juarros took over as sporting director.

Malaga-born 33-year-old forward Dioni Villalba was the first, signing for the club after his deal with Atlético Baleares concluded.

His signing was followed by that of midfielder Juanpe last week. The 27-year-old joined from Lugo after they too were also relegated to the third tier.

The signing of goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero was then confirmed last Thursday. The former Real Madrid academy graduate and Marbella stopper, 27, started last season as second choice at Mirandés in Segunda, but had to step in throughout the campaign after injury to first choice Ramón Juan.

Defenders required

As part of Malaga's squad rebuild, defence is another area that needs urgent attention.

Einar Galilea, 29, is expected to be the club's next signing. The Spaniard has been looking for a return to his home country after calling time on his four-year spell with Croatian side NK Istra.

Formed in the Deportivo Alavés academy, the centre-back has also played for French side Sochaux and would bring a wealth of experience to the team. That said, Malaga will face competition for his signature from teams in Segunda.