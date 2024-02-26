Goal-hungry Malaga CF extend good recent run

Daryl Finch Malaga Monday, 26 February 2024, 08:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Malaga CF resurgence continued on Saturday afternoon as Sergio Pellicer's side made it four wins from five with a 3-0 victory on the road against Alcoyano.

It was an action-packed game at El Collao, and the visitors got themselves an early lead after just three minutes when midfielder Genaro burst into the space between two defenders before firing home a half-volley from Jokin Gabilondo's throw-in.

However, it wasn't all plain sailing. With some more accurate finishing, Alcoyano could, and perhaps should, have levelled the scores just minutes later when Pablo Ganet headed wide from close range.

But it was Malaga who had their shooting boots on and Dani Lorenzo doubled his side's advantage on the quarter-hour mark after cutting inside from the left and beating the keeper low at the near post.

Game-changer

The task then became easier for the visitors just before the break when José Alonso Lara picked up his second yellow card in a scuffle with Genaro, who had just clipped him from behind.

However, it almost didn't look that way early in the second half when Ganet hit the post when through on goal, and Alcoyano were gifted a chance from the penalty spot after a shirt pull in the area.

Luckily for Pellicer's side, though, Daniel Selma smashed the ball into Row Z.

The home side were then punished for their profligacy when Dani Lorenzo's cutback was buried into the roof of the net by David Ferreiro, who picked up his first goal since joining Malaga in January.

This goal settled any lingering nerves, and Malaga almost got a fourth, but Juan Hernández's shot didn't quite curl enough to sneak inside the far post.

With the win, Malaga sit in fourth place, level on 58 points with Cordoba, seven points off second-placed Ibiza.