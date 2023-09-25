Four wins on the bounce for resurgent Malaga CF

Antonio Góngora Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga CF's impressive early-season form continued on Sunday when a single goal was enough to see them rack up their fourth consecutive league win, away to Linares.

Coach Sergio Pellicer maintained his offensive approach, fielding several midfielders known for their passing ability. This was a clear statement of intent from the visitors, who had a endure a tough start as the hosts - whose fans were attempting to counter the overwhelming presence of travelling Malaga fans in the stands - crafted opportunities for Samu Corral and Javi Duarte.

However, Malaga gradually adapted and were soon able to control the exert better control, suppressing the intensity in their opponents' play and demonstrating their superior individual quality.

The reward for the thousands of fans who travelled to Linarejos came ten minutes before half-time when a cross to from the left by Víctor García found Roberto at the far post. The forward then headed past the keeper and defender Rentero to score the opening goal and trigger euphoria in the stands.

Home side fights back

While still in with a chance to salvage something from the game, the Linares fans continued to vocalise their support - and the players on the field responded.

Hugo Díaz had a shot that was safely stopped by Alfonso, and as the second half reached its midpoint, the game began to get more physical.

However, Malaga withstood the onslaught and Pellicer won the tactical battle with his substitutions which curbed the home side's momentum, despite conceding some late attempts.

With three points in the bag, Malaga move up to third place in the table ahead of their next match, at home to San Fernando next Sunday (8pm kick-off).