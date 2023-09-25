Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Roberto celebrates giving Malaga the lead. Agencia LOF
Four wins on the bounce for resurgent Malaga CF
Football

Four wins on the bounce for resurgent Malaga CF

A goal from Roberto was enough to help seal a 0-1 win away in Linares on Sunday evening

Antonio Góngora

Malaga

Monday, 25 September 2023, 06:45

Compartir

Malaga CF's impressive early-season form continued on Sunday when a single goal was enough to see them rack up their fourth consecutive league win, away to Linares.

Coach Sergio Pellicer maintained his offensive approach, fielding several midfielders known for their passing ability. This was a clear statement of intent from the visitors, who had a endure a tough start as the hosts - whose fans were attempting to counter the overwhelming presence of travelling Malaga fans in the stands - crafted opportunities for Samu Corral and Javi Duarte.

However, Malaga gradually adapted and were soon able to control the exert better control, suppressing the intensity in their opponents' play and demonstrating their superior individual quality.

The reward for the thousands of fans who travelled to Linarejos came ten minutes before half-time when a cross to from the left by Víctor García found Roberto at the far post. The forward then headed past the keeper and defender Rentero to score the opening goal and trigger euphoria in the stands.

Home side fights back

While still in with a chance to salvage something from the game, the Linares fans continued to vocalise their support - and the players on the field responded.

Hugo Díaz had a shot that was safely stopped by Alfonso, and as the second half reached its midpoint, the game began to get more physical.

However, Malaga withstood the onslaught and Pellicer won the tactical battle with his substitutions which curbed the home side's momentum, despite conceding some late attempts.

With three points in the bag, Malaga move up to third place in the table ahead of their next match, at home to San Fernando next Sunday (8pm kick-off).

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Team Europe seal dramatic Solheim Cup victory against United States
  2. 2 Popular deodorant recalled in Spain due cases of painful sores
  3. 3 More than 300 people have drowned at beaches or in swimming pools in Spain this year
  4. 4 Everything still to play for going into the final day of the Solheim Cup
  5. 5 These are the photos of Spanish princess in military training that have gone viral
  6. 6 Great Britain paired with Serbia as timetable for Davis Cup finals in Malaga is revealed
  7. 7 Spain's state lottery operator bans online players from outside the country
  8. 8 Japanese chef wins World Paella Day competition in Valencia, home of Spain's national dish
  9. 9 Children under six months of age in Spain to be vaccinated against common chest infection
  10. 10 Four wins on the bounce for resurgent Malaga CF

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad